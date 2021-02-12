$185M for Hospitality Training Institute

Noting that the tourism industry is poised for a “rapid takeoff” following the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh announced that government will soon begin the construction of a hospitality training institute.

He announced that Budget 2021 has set aside some $185M to start this project.

Upon completion, this facility is expected to cater for more than 1800 students to be trained and certified annually to work in the tourism sector.

He said this initiative will support the growth and development of the country’s emerging tourism sector and it will provide jobs for thousands of Guyanese.