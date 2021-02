Staff at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat in Guyana this morning received their first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, COVISHIELD.

On Wednesday, Guyana received 3000 doses of the vaccine from the Government of Barbados, 100 of which were for the Secretariat’s staff.

Yesterday, the country’s frontline healthcare workers were vaccinated, kickstarting the country’s immunization programme.