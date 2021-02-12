Teen admits to attempting to extort $10M from ex-boyfriend, framing him for rape

Princess Williams, a 19-year-old teen of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) this morning pleaded guilty to attempting to extort $10M from her ex-boyfriend and for trying to frame him for rape.

The teen appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to her.

The charge stated that between January 4 to January 7, 2021, with intent to extort $10 million from Kenrick Thomas, she threatened to accuse him of attempting to rape her.

Williams was remanded to prison. She will have to return to court on March 1 for sentencing. Magistrate Daly ordered that a probation report be prepared before sentencing.

Reports are that Williams and Thomas were in a relationship that lasted some four months. When the relationship ended, Williams accused Thomas of attempting to rape her.

The teen reportedly told him to pay her $10M, threatening to report him to the police if he failed to do so.

Thomas, however, made a report to the police and Williams was arrested.