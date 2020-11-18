24 new Covid cases recorded from 339 tests

Guyana has recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,914 as of November 18, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 142. The latest fatality is a 66-year-old male from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

According to the Ministry of Health, 8 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

53 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 105 in institutional isolation and 697 in home isolation.

To date 25,756 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3,962 persons have been recovered from the virus.