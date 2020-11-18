Statistics Bureau to conduct mapping exercise across Guyana

The Bureau of Statistics has initiated a four-week long mapping exercise to update its maps in preparation for the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

In a statement, the organisation announced that this activity will be executed in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10.

For easy identification, the Bureau of Statistics mapping field staff will be outfitted with their Bureau of Statistics identification cards and jerseys with the organisation’s logo printed at the front.

The staff will be engaged in mapping from Friday, November 20 to mid-December 2020.

The Bureau of Statistics is requesting cooperation from the general public.