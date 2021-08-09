22-Y-O found with ammo, narcotics at Parika

Police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) have arrested a 22-year-old man after he was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana and ammunition.

The discovery was made sometime around 15:30 hours on the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Items found were two 9mm rounds ammunition and three grams cannabis

sativa.

Policemen on foot patrol duty in the area said they saw a male acting in a suspicious manner.

As a result, a search on his person was conducted but nothing was found.

However during a search of a haversack which he was carrying on his back, a black face mask containing two suspected live 9mm ammunitions were found wrapped up.

A further search of the haversack revealed a piece of black plastic wrap which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

He was immediately cautioned but remained silent. He was arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amouted to three grams.

The suspected cannabis and ammunition are lodged and the suspect remains in custody as investigations are ongoing.