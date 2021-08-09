Armed bandits rob Chinese supermarket in Linden

Two armed men on Sunday robbed a 37-year-old Chinese businesswoman, whi operates a supermarket in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Police say at about 19:16 hours, the businesswoman was in the supermarket behind the counter attending to customers when one of the suspects, who was armed with a silver handgun, walked in to the supermarket, went up to the counter pointing the weapon at her and demanded that she hand over her money.

The victim, who was fearful for her life, ran out from behind the counter and went further into the supermarket.

The perpetrator then went behind the counter and collected the canister with $30,000 in cash and an undisclosed amount of GTT and Digicel phone cards, while the other suspect who was outside ran into the yard of the business place, where he confronted a police constable who was sitting outside the supermarket and ordered him to lie on the floor in front of the supermarket.

The suspects then made good their escape on foot.

The entire ordeal was captured on the CCTV cameras affixed on the Supermarket.

The area was searched for the two suspects but they were not located.

Investigation in progress