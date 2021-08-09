Man beaten, robbed of jewellery at Goed Fortuin

A 26-year-old man was late Sunday night beaten and robbed of a quantity of jewellery on the West Bank of Demerara.

The incident occurred sometime around 23:45 hours at Two Miles, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

Among th stolen items are: Two gold chains valued $351,000; One silver chain with pendant valued $88,000; One gold band valued $127,000; Two gold rings valued $198,000, and one wrist watch valued $150,00.

Police say the victim was sitting in front of his friend’s home on a bench waiting for a taxi to arrive when he was approached by the suspects who are known to him.

They asked him why he was making trouble with somebody’s wife and an argument ensued.

As a result, one of the suspects pulled out a metal object, dealt him several lashes about his body and relieved him of the articles mentioned after which they made good their escape on foot.

The 26-year-old man raised an alarm resulting in his friend coming to his rescue. He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty, treated and sent away.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Investigations are on going.