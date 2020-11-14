21-Y-O pedal cyclist killed in West Berbice accident

A 21-year-old pedal cyclist identified as Shemar Nurse of Number Eight Village, West Coast Berbice is now dead following an accident which occurred at around 19:30hrs on November 13 in the same community.

Reports are that the pedal cyclist was proceeding west along the southern side of the road while motorcar HD 1565 was proceeding east.

It was alleged by the driver of the motorcar that the pedal cyclist was riding behind a truck, when suddenly, he swerved into the center of the road.

Upon seeing this, the driver pulled north to avoid a collision. But despite his effort, the right side front portion of the car collided with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the collision, the body of the young man landed on the bonnet, then it was flung to the front windscreen before falling onto the roadway.

Nurse was then picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver which showed zero micrograms of alcohol.

Investigations are ongoing.