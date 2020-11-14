70 new Covid-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has announced that 70 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded within the last 24-hour.

This takes the total number of cases recorded to date to 4794.

There are currently nine persons in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit while the death toll remains at 138.

According to data released by the Ministry, there are 48 persons in institutional isolation and 874 in home isolation.

On the other hand, there are 36 persons in institutional quarantine. The number of persons who have recorded from the virus are 3725.