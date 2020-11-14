Mother of 3 stabbed to death by reputed husband

A 28-year-old mother of three of Rosignol, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) is now dead after she was reportedly stabbed to death by her reputed husband.

She has been identified as Amrita Rahim.

The incident, which occurred last night, was reportedly witnessed by one of the couple’s children. The children are aged 8, 10, and 11.

The 32-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

INews understands that the couple has been experiencing domestic issues for a period of time.

On the night in question, the woman and her husband were consuming alcohol at a relative’s birthday party. Later that evening, the couple got into an argument.

The woman reportedly threatened to leave, when the man left the room and went into the kitchen.

The woman then proceeded to bed, however the man returned with a knife which he used to stab her to the chest.

The child who witnessed the incident raised an alarm. The woman was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. [Andrew Carmichael]