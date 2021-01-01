Recent Articles
2020: Ravaged by COVID-19
By Lakhram Bhagirat Captain Jermaine Newton assisting a little girl in Tiger Bay with her mask on Sunday The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which emerged in...
2020: The mother of all elections
…From rigging to int’l sanctions and finally, democracy The then Foreign Affairs Minister Karen Cummings in a standoff with Head of the Commonwealth Observers Mission...
Lodge man injured in New Year morning accident
Police are investigating a serious accident which occurred on Friday, January 1, 2021 about 03:30hrs on Turkeyen Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in...
5 hospitalised following EBD lorry-car collision
Five persons are now in the Intensive Care Unity (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) following a collision between a motor lorry and...
Parika labourer injured in hit and run
The Police are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred on the Zeelugt Public Road, East Bank Essequibo on Thursday night. Based on information...
We will continue to ensure a good life for all Guyanese – APNU+AFC
New Year's Message from the Peoples National Congress Happy New Year! We extend best wishes to you and your families for your happiness, health and...
Let us, as a nation, recommit to working resolutely together in 2021 – PPP
New Year's Message from the Peoples Progressive Party The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends best wishes for a peaceful, prosperous and productive 2021 to all...
Barbados introduces updated COVID-19 travel protocols
(BGIS) Barbados’ updated COVID-19 travel protocols, which took effect from Monday, December 28, indicate that due to limited capacity, government’s free quarantine facilities will...
7 homeless after fire guts Corentyne house
Seven persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a two-storey building at Lot 60 5th Street Tain Village, Corentyne,...
Sleeping volcanoes rumble to life in the eastern Caribbean
Volcanoes that have been quiet for decades are rumbling to life in the eastern Caribbean, prompting officials to issue alerts in Martinique and Saint...