2017 rape charge against man discharged; victim no longer wants to proceed

A man who was in 2017 arrested and charged for raping of a child was on Monday set free after the charge was discharged against him.

In April 2017, the then 26-year-old man from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) was arrested after a report was made that he raped a 15-year-old girl.

On January 25, 2021, the accused appeared at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Alwyn Wilson where the charge was read to him and he was released on $75,000 bail.

On June 18, 2021, the victim indicated to the court that she does not wish to proceed with the matter and laid an affidavit of declaration to withdraw the report made against the accused.

Subsequently, advice was sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On Monday, the matter was called in the Lethem Magistrate’s Court where the accused was present but no one appeared for the victim.

As such, the Magistrate discharged the matter.