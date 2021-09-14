President Ali conferred with Paul Harris Fellow Award

President Dr Irfaan Ali was on Monday conferred with the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award at State House, Main Street, Georgetown.

President Ali, who received two pins and a certificate from President of the Rotary Club, Ramona Singh, credited the not-for-profit organisation for its continuous and sustained approach to improving the livelihood of communities.

He said that Rotary has led by example in fighting hunger and other social issues.

“I was very pleased to see members of the Rotary playing a leading role in the vaccination drive for the children. I think that these things are great examples, not only for us as leaders but great examples for the rest of Guyana as to how we support each other, how we can work together in helping each other and making our society more humane and making our society one in which humanity wins at the end of the day.”

Singh stated that the award is a tradition of the Rotary Club of Georgetown that started with Guyana’s first President Arthur Chung. In addition, she pointed out that the Paul Harris Fellow Award holds special meaning to the club and it coincides with the Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.

Along with becoming a Paul Harris Fellow, the President also received a pin as a patron of the Rotary Club of Georgetown. The Paul Harris Fellow Award is one of the highest honours the club can bestow on a person.

Harris was the founder of the not-for-profit organisation.