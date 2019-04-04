20.8% increase in fatal accidents so far this year – Police

There has been a 20.8% increase in fatal accidents and a 19.2% increase in deaths resulting from fatal accidents for the period of January 1 to April 3, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period last year, says the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“One death is one too many,” Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie is quoted as telling the heads of the Traffic Departments countrywide during a meeting today.

Hoppie congratulated the gathering of Senior and Junior ranks for their “efforts to remain relevant in a changing and dynamic environment.”

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of monitoring and evaluation which are critical tools in remaining relevant as well as effectively tracking the progress of any organisation or department whose focus is service oriented.

Consideration of the fact that “enforcement” is sometimes reduced to facilitate “traffic direction” as well as the dynamics of development and how they would affect the amount of vehicles on our roads and influence the demands of the Traffic Department were also part of the focus of the Deputy Commissioner’s address.

The Department has been engaged in a massive education and sensitization campaign which has placed great emphasis on youths and students as well as minibus owners and operators.