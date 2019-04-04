Vreed-en-Hoop man robbed at knife-point

A Vreed-en-Hoop, Best, West Coast Demerara (WCD) man is now calling on the relevant authorities to set up surveillance in the area after he was recently attacked and robbed at knife-point by a lone bandit.

According to the man, for the past two weeks, several similar robberies have been occurring in the area specifically at Kitram and Papi Streets as well as the Crane areas.

The victim relayed to Inews that he had just exited a minibus and was walking along Kitram Street at around 21:00hrs when he was attacked.

The lone suspect reportedly rode up on a bicycle and held him from behind at knife-point, demanding that he hand over his valuables.

As such, the frightened man handed over his cellphone and a bag containing some $5000 and other articles.

The matter was reported to the Police but a suspect is yet to be charged.

However, since that robbery, the victim is alleging that ten other persons were robbed in similar fashion but this time by bandits on a CG motorcycle.

Reports are that two men, clad in camouflage clothing would commit the act between 21:00 and 02:00hrs.

A string of break and enter has also been reported in some of the areas.

As such, the victim is calling for the matters to be properly investigated as several times when reports were made at the Police Station, ranks fail to respond, citing that no vehicles are available.