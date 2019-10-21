2 wanted for gold dealer’s murder   

The Police are on the hunt for two men for questioning in connection with the murder of a businessman, Deon Stoll, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in front of El Dorado Trading, Da Silva Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The two wanted men are 23-year-old Lennox Estwic, of Lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10, and 33-year-old Delon Morgan also called “Shane Morgan”.

This, the police said, is in addition to the four other persons who were arrested and questioned, including a doctor who is alleged to have treated an injured gunman that was shot during the heinous crime.

However, currently, much debate has surfaced as to whether or not the doctor in question erred or committed a crime by not notifying the police about the man, he treated with a gunshot injury.

However, according to Chairman of the Council, Dr Navindranauth Rambaran, it would be premature to pronounce on the fate of the doctor at this time, as investigations by the police are still underway.

“The Medical Council of Guyana does acknowledge reports in the media of alleged misconduct by a medical doctor. As the matter is under investigation, the Council reserves the right to make its conclusion when all the facts of the matter are available. At this junction, however, the Council wishes to reiterate the Medical fraternity’s absolute support for the highest standards of medical practice while upholding the laws of Guyana,” he told Inews on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another senior medical practitioner employed by the Public Health Ministry told this online publication that the Guyana Medical Practitioner’s Act does not have a direct rule/law that states that a doctor must report such incidents to the police.

However, outside of this Act, and in keeping with the laws of the country, it is expected that any medical practitioner does so.

“It is the ethics that goes along with the profession…you should adhere to whatever are the laws of Guyana, it may not be in the Medical Practitioner’s Act but in other laws of Guyana, it would constitute absolute requirement to report the matter. Certainly, there are responsibilities outside of the Medical Act that have to be adhered to by citizens,” he stated.