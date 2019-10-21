WCD teen stabbed to death during argument

A fisherman was on Sunday evening stabbed to death at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara during a heated argument over an old grievance.

The dead man has been identified as 19-year-old Noel Singh of Lot 33 Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD.

Based on reports received, Singh and the suspect, a 20-year-old from the same village had a misunderstanding about six days ago which lead to an altercation.

However, on the day in question, Singh and the suspect were engaged in an argument and it was at that time, the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed the young man several times about his body.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect, however, remains on the run.