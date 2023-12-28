2 Victoria residents charged with murder

Emperor Emanuel Chung, a 25-year-old painter of Victoria village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Ruel Warde, a 23-year-old labourer of the same village, have been charged with murder.

Chung was arrested on December 23 and was today charged when he appeared Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where he was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until January 17.

Warde was arrested on December 18 and charged on December 22 at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where he too was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until January 15.

The murder charges are in relation to the death of two other Victoria residents who both succumbed to chop and stab wounds almost two weeks ago following a gold chain row at a party in Victoria.

Dead are 26-year-old William Montrose, a miner of Side Line Dam, Victoria and, Eusi Bobb, 23, a mason also of Victoria.

--- ---