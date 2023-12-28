Enterprise contractor charged with fraud

Andrew DeAgrella, a 23-year-old contractor of Jagan Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, has been charged with fraud.

He was arrested on December 24, 2023, and charged on December 27, 2023, with obtaining Money by False Pretence, Contrary to Section 194 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01, committed against Herris Simon at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The accused appeared at Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce on December 27, 2023, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded guilty with explanation and was placed on $50,000 bail for sentencing on January 31, 2024.

