Man arrested for possession of 41 grams of marijuana

A 26-year-old man of Royston Avenue, Sarah, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been arrested after cops found some 41 grams of marijuana in his home.

Police said on Wednesday morning, ranks from Regional Division 4B conducted a cordon and search exercise on the man’s house.

During the search, Police found a bag, containing the drugs, on a shelf in the kitchen area.

The suspect was told of the offence committed and cautioned. However, he denied ownership, alleging that the narcotics belonged to his brother.

He was nevertheless arrested and escorted to the Timehri Police Station where he was placed into custody.

--- ---