Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on two persons in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead are Floudy Moore called “Kinga”, 51, and Quacky LaRose called “Bllodie Eye”, 34, both of Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred at Lot 77 Alness Village Corentyne,Berbice, on Friday.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old cane harvester of Lot 64 Ulverston Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

