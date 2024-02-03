Carpenter found dead in Berbice River

The body of a man identified as Rashleigh Gladstone, a 47-year-old carpenter of Friendship, Berbice River, was discovered on Saturday morning following a boat collision which occurred on Friday.

The incident in question occurred at around 19:00hrs when Gladstone, having just dropped off some of his workers, was on his way home in his boat.

However, his boat collided with another vessel, with reports indicating that his cousin was operating the second boat involved.

The collision resulted in Gladstone being thrown into the Berbice River, and despite efforts by a search party, he could not be located.

However, his body was found floating in the Kimbia District area at around 09:00hrs on Saturday morning.

It is reported that the captain of the other boat involved in the collision survived the incident.

