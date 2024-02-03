Lamaha Park house destroyed by fire

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service promptly responded to a distress call at Lot 252 Lamaha Park, Georgetown, at 20:42 hrs yesterday evening.

The fire, which involved a lumber and concrete construction spanning two floors owned and occupied by Andrew McBean, resulted in significant damage to the first floor and severe damage to the ground floor.

Water tenders 85, 105, and a water bowser carrying 10844 liters of water were deployed in the firefighting efforts, with fifteen personnel.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 20:51 hrs and the first jet was applied at 20:52 hrs.

As a result of the fire, Andrew McBean is now homeless. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Furthermore, a neighboring property at Lot 251 PP Lamaha Park was affected by radiated heat from the initial building. Owned and occupied by Kenuite David and Verna David, the two-floor timber and concrete structure sustained minor damages, including 7m of PVC guttering on the eastern side, one CCTV camera, and 1m of electrical conduits on the western side.

Firefighters utilized a strategic firefighting approach to quell the flames, deploying one jet from the prison bowser tank supply in conjunction with water tender 85. This was facilitated as a relay system using light pump #182, working from a hydrant and open source.

The Fire Service remains committed to the safety and well-being of the country, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. We extend our sympathies to those affected and assure the public that every effort is being made to determine the cause of the fire.

