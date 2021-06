Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 454.

The latest fatalities are a 68-year-old female from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and 55-year-old male from Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne).

There are also 125 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total positives recorded to date to 19,359.

A total of 20 persons are in the ICU, 115 in institutional isolation, 1473 in home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 17297.