Moruca miner shot dead after chopping man with cutlass

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Shane Blake, a 30-year-old miner of Moruca Village, North West District (NWD).

Blake was reportedly shot dead at around 05:20hrs on Tuesday by a 30-year-old suspect at their camp at Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are that on the day in question, the victim was asleep when he was awakened by the armed suspect who ordered him to put on his clothes.

Upon being told so, the victim armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the suspect to his shoulder.

The suspect retaliated by firing a shot in the victim’s direction, which struck him in the upper left chest area. The suspect subsequently fled the scene.

The victim was escorted by public-spirited citizens to a health post where he succumbed to his injury.

Investigations are ongoing.