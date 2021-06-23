Mother devastated her kids will grow up without their father who was stabbed to death at Stabroek Market

Sherrime Tixey, a mother of two, is devastated her two young boys – ages 7 and 9 – will now have to grow up without their father, Robert Bizzette who was stabbed to death during a row with another man at the Stabroek Market Square.

Bizzette, 35, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown operates a stall in the area. At around 16:30hrs on Tuesday, he was stabbed killed by a fellow vendor during an altercation.

The man’s girlfriend told this publication that the suspect, who has since been arrested, had an old grievance with the victim. According to the woman, the suspect would usually sleep near her child father’s cart, much to his annoyance.

“They know one another…they had an altercation before, not nothing serious because is a cart start the story, sleeping on the cart. My child father talk to he [the suspect] about it before on more than one occasion and is only yesterday they had an altercation…me don’t know if he malicious, me don’t know if he presumptuous and he still go and lay down on it and it cause a whole story,” she explained.

Recalling the moment she received the dreaded news, Tixey said “I was coming out the market and a girl just come and tell me, come see your children father on the ground like he dead and that was all. I didn’t see what transpire or nothing.”

The couple had been together for some 13 years. Tixey noted that Bizzette has been working in the market since he was a child.

The woman is devastated that her children will now have to grow up without their father, especially since she too would have experienced life as a child without a father figure.

“It’s hard. It’s like what I faced, because although my father still alive and he is a millionaire he is pay no interest in we,” the woman stated.

She is happy that the suspect has been arrested and she is urging that the full force of the law be meted out against her lover’s killer.