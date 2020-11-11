16-Y-O girl stabbed to death

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old girl from Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

She has been identified as Subrina.

INews understands that the young woman was stabbed to death by a 32-year-old man, whom she reportedly shared a relationship with.

Reports are that the duo had an argument this morning when the man whipped out a knife and stabbed the teenager several times.

He then made good his escape.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided in a subsequent report.