12 Brazilians remanded to prison for entering Guyana illegally

The 12 Brazilian nationals who were arrested along the Rockstone Trail in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) have been remanded to prison for illegally entering Guyana.

They appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where they all pleaded not guilty.

However, they were remanded to prison until August 19.

On July 30, police, acting on intelligence received, intercepted a minibus transporting Brazilians along the Rockstone Trail.

Upon being arrested, the nationals tested for Covid-19.

Reports indicated that one of the Brazilians tested positive for the virus. It is unclear whether special arrangements have been made for that individual.