Happening Now: Barbados bids farewell to former PM Owen Arthur

Citizens of Barbados are currently paying their last respects to former Prime Minister, Professor The Rt. Hon. Owen Arthur, at the Parliament Buildings.

Arthur, Barbados’ longest-serving Head of Government, led the country for an unprecedented three consecutive terms from 1994 to 2008, having served as Member of Parliament for the constituency of St Peter from 1984 to 2013.

Many had expressed that Barbados and the wider Caribbean Community have indeed lost a true champion in every sense of the word.

In Guyana, Arthur’s name will forever be among those who have maintained the fight to ensure that democracy and the rule of law prevailed.

Arthur headed the Commonwealth Elections Observer Team in Guyana for the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

He was hailed for standing up to the “forces” who were bent on subverting the elections.

His life in public service, not only in Barbados but in the Region, will serve as a good example for others to follow.

(Photos by Barbados Government Information Service)