Deepa Nauth, a 22-year-old woman, was on Tuesday robbed by two armed men along the Annandale Public Road.

Nauth, of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was relieved of a number of items worth over $50,000.

She was robbed of a silver chain valued $20,000, her marriage ring valued $36,000, and a purse value $1000, containing $1000.

Investigations are ongoing.