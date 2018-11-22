Guyana participated in INTERPOL General Assembly

Guyana participated in the 87th General Assembly Session of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) held from 18 to 21 November 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Guyana Delegation was led by the Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force, Leslie James, Deputy Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston and Troy Torrington, Director of the Multilateral and Global Affairs Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The General Assembly meeting was successful in advancing the positioning of INTERPOL to discharge its mandate of creating a safer world by tackling current and emerging challenges.

To this end, the Assembly took decisions on a wide range of issues on its Agenda, including fostering innovation in police work, membership applications, cooperation with external agencies, filling positions on the Executive Committee, strengthening counter-terrorism and efforts to combat cybercrime.

Among other things, the Assembly elected Kim Jong Yang of the Republic of Korea as President of INTERPOL for the next two years.

A number of resolutions on core aspects of the work of the organization were also approved, including a decision on the establishment of a Liaison Office to enhance the capacity of the National Central Bureaus (NCBs) in the Caribbean.

The Guyana Delegation took the opportunity of attending the Conference to hold discussions with various partners including Brazil, Canada, the USA, Kosovo and Chile.

Guyana’s participation in the General Assembly Session reinforced cooperation between Guyana and INTERPOL as well as inspire ongoing endeavours to bring more innovative approaches in the work of the Guyana Police Force.

The 88th Session of the General Assembly will be held in Chile in October 2019.