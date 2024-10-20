Unidentified man killed in early morning hit-and-run accident

See below for the full police report on a hit-and-run accident:

Police are investigating a hit-and-run fatal accident which occurred at about 02:45 hrs this morning (Sunday 20th October 2024) on Tuschen public road, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident involved motorcar (#PSS 8190), owner and driver information unknown at this point; motorcar #PRR 7218, owned by a 33-year-old self-employed resident of Meten-Meer-Zorg; and an unidentified Pedestrian (a male Guyanese of Amerindian Descent).

Enquiries disclosed that the pedestrian was standing on the southern side of the road with a group of people. He then attempted to cross the road from South to North, ending up in the path of motor vehicle PSS 8190, which was proceeding West along the center of the roadway at a fast rate.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was flung in the air and landed on the left side back of motorcar PRR 7218, which was parked on the southern parapet of the road, facing East.

Motorcar PSS 8190 then stopped a distance away, turned around, returned to the accident scene, and stopped. A group of people then rushed to the motor car, and the driver drove away in an eastern direction and escaped the scene.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious state and conveyed to Leonora Cottage Hospital in a Police vehicle, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

Checks for motor car PSS 8190 have so far been futile. Investigations are in progress.

