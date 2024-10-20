Linden hairdresser shot in leg during robbery at salon

See below for the full police report on a robbery at a salon in Linden which left a hairdresser nursing a gunshot wound to her leg:

Police are investigating a report of an alleged armed robbery committed on Mockesha Standford, a 27-year-old Hairdresser from Wismar Linden, which occurred at about 21:20hrs last night (Saturday) at her salon on Coca Road, Wismar.

According to Standford, the suspect is a male, about 5’4″ tall, dark in complexion with short dreadlocks, dressed with a black mask covering part of his face, and armed with a handgun.

Standford was allegedly robbed of $130,000 cash belonging to her and one five-pennyweight gold ring valued at $60,000, which is the property of Annilie Pelew.

Police investigations so far disclosed that Mockesha Stanford owns Kesha Slay Zone salon, which is located in Wismar.

At the date and time mentioned above, Standford, along with Shameza Hollingsworth, a worker at the salon and two (2) customers, Annilie Pelew and Shamiah Inniss, were in the salon at the time.

Further enquiries disclosed that the victim was at her salon doing hair when the suspect came into the salon with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. The suspect took away the cash from the victim and one gold ring from Annilie Pelew, and while heading out of the salon, he turned around and fired a shot at the victim, causing her to receive injuries to the lower part of her right leg. The gunman then made good his escape.

The victim was later escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where she was treated for her injury. Her condition is stable.

Police visited and processed the scene and recovered one suspected 9MM spent shell. Several persons were questioned, and useful information was provided to the Police. Investigations continue.

