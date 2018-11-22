Duo jailed after admitting to illegal possession of firearm, ammo

Two labourers will spend the next three years in prison after they admitted to illegally having a firearm and ammunition in their possession on Thursday.

Thirtyfour-year-old Anthony Lamazone of Grant Cullen, Lower Pomeroon River and 27 year-old Munesh Ramsaroop of Charity, Back Street, Essequibo Coast, appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

The men were jointly charged and admitted to having the unlicensed items in their possession on November 19 2018 at Anna Regina.

As such, the duo was sentenced to three years imprisonment and was also fined a sum of $100,000.