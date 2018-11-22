NY Cops hunting Trinidad man after victim bites him during rape attack

(Trinidad Guardian) A police manhunt is on in New York for a Trinidad and Tobago man whose penis was bitten by a woman he beat unconscious before trying to force her to have oral sex on him.
The alleged attacker is identified as 21-year-old Nicholas Samaroo.
According to reports, Samaroo was out drinking with his aunt when he met the 39-year-old victim on November 8.
The group returned to Samaroo’s aunt’s apartment on 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill in Queens, according to the New York Daily News.
However, Samaroo’s aunt and one of her friends left when he became belligerent and started arguing with them. Samaroo is said to have locked the doors to the apartment and attacked the victim when she tried to leave.
The victim awoke to find Samaroo undressing her. He kicked and beat her unconscious a second time when she tried to run away.
She awoke to find a knife to her face and Samaroo forcing his penis in her mouth. She pretended to comply but then bit his penis. He fell over in pain and she ran out the apartment and escaped.
Samaroo was last seen leaving the apartment bareback and barefooted.