Letter: One Communication is one-way communication

Dear Editor,

It seems as though the One Communications company is a ‘one-way’ communication company.

On the afternoon of Friday October 18, 2024, I called the company to report a DSL Internet problem. The young lady who answered my call was doing well, then, all of a sudden, she asked me if I’m authorized on the account, or something of the sort.

Now, the account is in my wife’s name, so I repeated my wife’s name and my name, telling her we obviously live in the same house. I gave her my wife’s phone number, and told her I reported this problem a week ago.

Her response was, “It’s company policy”, so she could not, or apparently was unable to, take the complaint.

At this point I got really upset, and the call seemingly went dead.

So, am I to understand that I can’t report a fault to the service my wife and I receive because of some “company policy” about authorization? Our Internet has been crappy for the past week, and I can’t get help because of some authorization?

The service is constantly — and I repeat: constantly — ‘in and out’ or ‘off and on’ during the day, but then settles down at night. And you’re telling me I can’t report this because of some stupid policy?

This is like me calling 911 in an emergency and the responder telling me I can’t call on the injured person’s behalf because I am not related to them; or the house that is burning down is not mine, so I can’t call.

Come on, One Communications!

Sincerely,

Seth Sampson

Customer

