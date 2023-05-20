$10M reward for info on “Smallie”; getaway boat recovered

Members of the Joint Services have ramped up the hunt to recapture notorious convicted killer and death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, also known as ‘Smallie’, who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison around 14:30hrs yesterday.

So far, a boat suspected to have been used in helping the convict escape has since been recovered by the Joint Services and is in possession of investigators.

Also, the person suspected to be manning the boat at the time was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigations.

Meanwhile, a reward of $10M is being offered for any information that can lead to the recapture of the high profile fugitive.

Persons with any information can contact the Police on telephone numbers: 22-56940, 2258196, 2252317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

--- ---