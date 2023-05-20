27-Y-O motorcyclist dies after colliding with dog

A 27-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after he collided with a dog along the Rupert Craig Highway this morning, in the vicinity of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal.

Dead is Shamar Frank Wilson of Quamina Street, Georgetown, who was operating motorcycle CM 1892.

Police said at around 03:00hrs, the man was proceeding along the southern carriageway of the roadway when a dog suddenly ran across the road, into the path of the motorcycle.

The front centre portion of the motorcycle collided with the dog, causing the motorcyclist to lose control and fall onto the road surface.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by an ambulance and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

