101lbs ganja, 21lbs cocaine seized at Lethem

Some 101lbs of compressed cannabis and 21lbs of cocaine were seized following an operation at Tabatinga, Lethem in Region Nine.

Police in ‘F’ Division, acting on information received, went to a location a last evening about 19:30hrs where upon arrival, a male was seen running from an incomplete building.

A search unearthed the large quantity of drugs, all packaged in a total of 61 taped parcels.

Two persons have been arrested and are assisting with the investigation.

One of the suspects is the owner of the property and the other person was arrested during a sting operation after he attempted to bribe the lawmen with a sum of cash, in order to have the drugs returned to him.

The police team that found the illicit substances was led by a Superintendent.