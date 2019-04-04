$14M health centre commissioned at Plegt Anker

Two years after its completion, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence today commissioned a health centre in the village of Plegtanker, Berbice.

The facility is located on the East Bank of Berbice, 18 miles out of New Amsterdam, and it caters for 800 residents from seven villages.

Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephens says the facility is part of the Ministry’s ‘health vision’ 2020 through which it intends to ensure that all have access to universal healthcare without financial burden.

Through the new hearth centre, maternal and health services will be offered to persons on the East Bank who previously had difficulty accessing such.

The Director said he wants to offer a service which is second to none and called on all healthcare providers to work together to achieve this.