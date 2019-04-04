Nabi Construction to build ExxonMobil Headquarters in Guyana

NABI/KCL Oilfield Construction Services Guyana has been awarded the contract to build the new office facilities of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (ExxonMobil Guyana) at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The state-of-the-art campus will be constructed on a green field 15-acre site comprising two buildings, associated infrastructure and a net zero energy footprint, the construction company said in a press release.

NABI/KCL Oilfield Construction Services Guyana is a Guyanese-led Joint Venture of two of

the leading construction firms in the Caribbean: NABi Construction Inc. (Guyana) and Kee-Chanona Limited (Trinidad), headquartered in Georgetown, Guyana, SA.

NABI/KCL says it is honored to undertake this “prestigious project” for ExxonMobil Guyana and commend the emphasis on local content.

“We stand committed to growing local companies while delivering this project in accordance with the standards of Safety and Quality that the company is synonymous with,” the company stated.