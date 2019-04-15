1 dead, 1 hospitalised in EBD accident

A teenager has become the latest road fatality after he reportedly lost control of the car he was driving in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The accident has also left one hospitalised.

Dead is 18-year-old Ryan Deokie of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

Based on information received, the accident occurred at about 3:00h in the vicinity of Gafoor’s at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

Inews understands that the young man and others were heading home from a night out when the accident occurred. More details in a subsequent post.