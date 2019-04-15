6 nabbed with over 16kg ganja

Police in Berbice on Sunday during two well-coordinated operations found almost sixteen kilograms of compressed cannabis thus resulting in the arrest of six males.
The first was conducted at about 16:00h where ranks intercepted a hire car at the police checkpoint on the eastern end the Berbice Bridge Access Road and conducted a search on the driver and three passengers and found nothing but a search of a speaker box in the trunk revealed ten parcels of cannabis with a weight of 4593 grams.
Sometime later, another hire car was intercepted in New Amsterdam and two large parcels of cannabis were found in the truck. The prohibited substance was weighed and amounted to 11 kilograms.