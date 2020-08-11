Zero tolerance for squatting but no strong-arm approach to be taken – new Housing Ministers

While outlining a zero tolerance approach for squatting, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister Susan Rodrigues have assured residents of ‘A’ Field Sophia that there will be no “strong arm” approach to the issue but rather a comprehensive and inclusive one.

The two Ministers were on a walk-about in the Sophia community earlier today (Tuesday), on an invitation from residents.

The Housing Ministry has pledged to continue working with residents to relocate where necessary and regularize where possible. (Photos by Ministry of Housing)