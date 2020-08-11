Learning channel to play greater role in education delivery – Manickchand

During the engagement at NCERD’s Battery Road, Kingston location, Minister Manickchand held a meeting with the Director and Ms Pauline Stanford, Co-ordinator of the Distance Education Information Unit.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, the objective of the meeting was to discuss how the learning channel can be used and the role it will play in the delivery of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Manickchand noted that when the learning channel was launched by former President and current Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo it was for a reason. The reason alluded to was to facilitate education delivery differently.

Further, the Education Minister said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, the vision of Dr Jagdeo is “very, very relevant at this time”.