Youths urged to sign up for lucrative Agriculture & Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme

By: Tassia Dickenson

With the country’s agricultural sector rapidly expanding, there is no better time for youths to get involved – and President Dr Irfaan Ali’s Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme is a great way to start.

This programme is fully financed by the Guyana Government but participants can earn big from the produce they harvest.

Chief Executive Officer of the Programme,Teesha Mangra-Singh told INews that persons who are already qualified or are currently pursuing an education in agriculture can apply to be part of the initiative.

Additionally, persons who are interested in participating but do not reach those criteria are still encouraged to sign up.

“In our programme here, once you’re qualified in agriculture or you’re a current student we accept you as you come. Once they (persons outside of the criteria) show interest and they have the time, then they could be on board, we welcome them,” the CEO shared.

According to her, the country needs more youths involved in agriculture.

“We need youths in agriculture because they are the largest shareholder of our population and we need food, to get us closer to security. What the government did was finance the project so that the young people could benefit. And they did this in [an] innovative and climate-smart way…our entire farm is climate-smart and we use innovative practices because we understand that youths are more au fait with technology and they are more prone to work with innovative practices, rather than traditional farming where you have to go out in the sun….,” Mangra-Singh remarked.

The home base for this programme is located in Mon Repos, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), however there are various locations across the country including Bartica, Orealla, Wakenaam, among others.

According to Mangra-Singh if persons who are out of Region Four wish to be a part of the programme, they can simply write to the Office of the Minister of Agriculture and he will tend to their interest.

“Normally persons would write to the Minister and then he would construct a shade house in their region if they have the amount of persons and they are able to say that young people will be involved,” Mangra-Singh explained.

Some of the high-value crops currently being cultivated under this programme are cauliflower, broccoli, beets, cilantro, parsley, celery, lettuce, bell peppers, sweet peppers, hot peppers, carrots, chili, and tomatoes. Participants are fully involved in the process, from mixing the soil to packaging and marketing the crops.

These crops are usually sold to restaurants and hotels.

“We’re involved in every aspect of the programme because we’re the shareholders of the programme…we’re involved in [the] mixing of the soil…irrigation…taking care of the plants and more… we bring the product straight up to marketing and we do our own…packaging and marketing,” Mangra- Singh outlined.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, during a telephone interview, told INews that the programme would be extended to various areas across the country throughout the year, noting that a sum of $200 million has been allocated in this year’s budget for this extension.

By the end of 2022, 120 shade houses were constructed to support the production. The PPP/C administration aims to engage a further 100 new young agri-entrepreneurs and increase the production of the crops by 50% this year.

In a previous article posted by the Department of Public Information (DPI), it stated that the ambitious goal will benefit young people by providing them with employment opportunities, and boost the country’s economy by increasing food security and exports of high-value crops.

The programme currently has some 100 participants. It was previously disclosed that the initiative earned more than $10M to date, since its launch in January 2022 by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The monies earned are to be distributed as dividends to participants.

Interested persons who are between the ages of 18-35 can apply to join this programme via email at [email protected] or contact the team on +592 608 0527.

--- ---