Agreement signed for rice farmers to be paid at least $4,000 per bag of paddy

See full statement from the Ministry of Agriculture:

On the 4th of March, 2023, His Excellency President Irfaan Ali facilitated a meeting between the Guyana Millers and Exporters Association (GREMA) and the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) at State House.

At the meeting, and in the presence of The Vice President, The Honourable Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and The Minister of Agriculture, The Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha, it was agreed as follows;

The Sales Commission paid by millers and exporters for rice, by-products of rice and paddy is reduced to zero for the first crop of 2023.

All millers will purchase farmers’ paddy for the first crop of 2023 at a minimum of $4,000 per bag.

