Letter: Guyana must never again endure “rogue elements” at GECOM

Dear Editor,

As our citizens move into full preparation mode for the overdue Local Government Elections (LGEs), the Guyanese nation must never forget the shameless and unacceptable pursuit by PNC riggers to cheat us of our rights and freedoms. In particular, we must never forget the role of GECOM staff who, in the past, blatantly and flagrantly committed unpardonable sins at election times.

Today all caution must be exercised, as it would be remiss for anyone to believe that the “Imperial Grippers” who were at the helm would not be at it again. Without the obvious comfort of the induced and other subtle advantages they had in the former Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, the Opposition have raised their ugly heads querying the simplest of things to stymie the run-off of the LGEs.

The Guyanese people must objectively reflect on the history of rigged elections in Guyana. With approximately 40 per cent of our voting population being of age 35 years and considered a youth, there are many who, in person, cannot relate to the atrocities we as a nation faced under the cheating PNC Regime. Our youths’ first ‘out of camouflage’ experiences came in the buildup to, and activities after, March 2020 Regional and National Elections.

The foregoing particularly could be visibly linked to how the Granger administration went about the flagrant breach of protocols, precedent, and even legislation to assert a PNC full control at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) with the unilateral appointment of James Patterson as Chairman of the Elections Commission.

Of course, under Patterson’s limited tenure, until his stay was eventually uprooted by ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice, the then-CEO, Lowenfield, was allowed the latitude of intense abuse with protection. This he attempted to continue when Justice Singh was appointed by former President David Granger, and he was partially successful. But, in a framework of justice and fair play, his evils were bound to come to an end.

The impact of the described conundrum created by Patterson and Lowenfield, while being heavily supported by the Vincent Alexander-led PNC Commissioners, resulted in the imbuing of GECOM with many partisan performers. Some were strategically positioned or placed, and others reacted against the usual pressures and fear of being fired if they did not comply.

It is without any fear of contradiction that many in GECOM, who did not leave, may have chosen to comply, gradually changing the status quo of those in control of the Secretariat’s power and influence. Authentic sources among the current staff and some of the staffers who chose to leave complained of a strategically implanted or converted nest of responders awaiting the directives of their PNC masters. Moreso, the imbalance was strengthened by the refusal of Team Lowenfield to consider rehiring some experienced staff, who were likely to expose their wicked intent.

Naturally, screening of the staff at GECOM must be continued, to ensure the removal of all rogue elements. Naturally, for our nation to stay safe and strong, we must continue to be united in this endeavour for Guyana to have free and fair elections.

The 2020 fiasco, undoubtedly contributed to by the PNC-led clan, was strongly rebutted by united forces in support of democracy and a united Guyana, supported by the strong stand taken by the international community, who fought unflinchingly against the unapologetic tyrants. We therefore cannot allow any infiltrations that are likely to diminish the required fairness and transparency when election matters are addressed.

The PNC+APNU/AFC was fully prepared to take Guyana and make it a pariah state. The Granger Administration carefully went against the Constitution and appointed James Patterson as Chairman of GECOM. He then employed Roxane Myers as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and GECOM catapulted Region #5 Election Officer Clairmont Mingo to be Returning Officer of Region #4. More than thirty fraud cases were made out against the GECOM staff’s political activists and leaders of the PNC, but there are still the possibilities of remnants.

It begs the question: What and where would Guyana have been if these riggers and miscreants were allowed to steal the elections? Without a doubt, Guyana would have been blacklisted internationally; Caricom would have expelled Guyana, and the Commonwealth and United Nations would have had us on a serious watch list. Fortunately, the genuine and sincere remarks from the many eminent personalities around the world, along with powerful PPP/C leadership and Guardians of Democracy, sent shivers down the PNC spines.

As this nation celebrates its third anniversary under the leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Administration, we must be fully aware of all the developments that are taking place in our country. We must be cognizant of the wicked intent of the “Grippers”, who are trying desperately to find relevance in society, while the riggers are trying to prevent this nation from holding LGEs.

Objectivity must be the order of the day when we face the polls in these upcoming elections.

Sincerely,

Neil Kumar

