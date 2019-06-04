Youths serving sentences for “simple larceny” pardoned by President Granger

President David Granger has granted presidential pardon to two students of the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) by virtue of the powers vested in him under Article 188 (1) (a) and 188 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana.

The two students were serving sentences for simple larceny.

Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Guyana states that the President has the power to grant any person concerned in, or convicted of, any offence under the laws of Guyana, a pardon, either free or subject to lawful condition.

As such, with effect from May 26, 2019, the President ordered the release of the two students so that they can be re-integrated into their families.